Mission San Jose/St. Joseph Parish invites our Diocese faithful to celebrate a year-long commemoration and celebration of the 225th anniversary of founding the 14th mission, La Misión del Gloriosisimo Patriarca San José. Invitation letter, along with decree from Bishop Barber, available through the link.
Bishop Michael Barber, SJ, states that religious exemptions are not possible since the Vatican has declared it is morally permissible for Catholics to receive the vaccine against COVID-19. Acknowledging that Catholics must follow their consciences, he draws a distinction between religious objections and conscientious objections.